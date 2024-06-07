Gareth Southgate’s England will travel to Germany for Euro 2024 next week

Wayne Rooney admits England's lack of experience in defence is a 'concern' heading into Euro 2024. The Three Lions will be without Harry Maguire in Germany with the Manchester United defender ruled out through injury.

It means that John Stones will be England's only centre-back option with more than 14 caps to his name, with the Manchester City man making his 72nd appearance for his country in the final warm-up game against Iceland this evening. Stones lined up alongside Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi in the clash at Wembley Stadium and it seems as though that could be the centre-back pairing when England take on Serbia next weekend in Germany.

Rooney has no worries about the level of talent Southgate has at his disposal at the back, but the lack of tournament knowhow and nous could be an issue.

"I think Gareth has such an amount of talent at the top end of the pitch," Rooney said while working as a pundit as part of Channel 4's coverage of the game. "Defensively a little bit of concern but if we can get the balance right in the team than we'll be very difficult to beat.

"I think it's good enough but John Stones hasn't played a lot of football lately, he obviously played the FA Cup final. Guehi, is he experienced enough? Beyond that there is a lack of experience in the centre-half positions.

"You just hope Stones can stay fit and the lads can get confidence from the group stages. I think they will comfortably get through the group and then the tournament really starts."

Rooney believes Southgate has made the right decision to leave Maguire at home given his lack of fitness, but the Plymouth Argyle manager was stunned to see Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite left out.

"Normally you'd wait until after the game in case of any injuries but I think Gareth has taken any doubt from the players," he said. "Everyone knows who's in the squad and the preparations can start for the first game. It's an exciting squad and I think England hve got a chance like every team, especially the better teams in the competition, England are right up there.

"I think all the fans have been crying out for Gareth to make these exciting decisions with such a young and exciting squad. I do think you need experience in there.

"Harry Maguire was injured so couldn't make it but I would have liked to have seen Branthwaite in the squad, he's had a fantastic season at Everton and gives balance on the left side of the centre-backs. I was really surprised at that one."

He added: "Where before I've gone into the tournament injured or Becks maybe, especially now with the way the game is, it's difficult to get your fitness and get into the tournament. I think Gareth has taken that away and he's picked players who are fit.