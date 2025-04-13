Birmingham City have been handed an allocation of over 36,000 for the Vertu Trophy final against Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium. | Getty Images

The Vertu Trophy Final - better known to most fans as the EFL Trophy - is on at Wembley today.

Although one of Wembley’s lower-profile games, it is still inspiring great excitement among fans of Birmingham City and Peterborough, who will kick off at 3pm today

National Highways has issued a traffic warning that the M1 - a possible route for both sets of fans - is closed at Junction 18 in Northamptonshire, which could lead to delays.

Once arrived, both teams have fan zones where supporters can meet before the game. The Peterborough fan zone is on the East concourse (East village) area of the stadium and will be accessible from 10.30am. Alcohol will be served from 11am.

Birmingham have two dedicated fan zones areas on the west side of the stadium. Arena Square will be open from 10.30am, and the West concourse will be accessible from 10.30am. Alcohol will be served from 11am.

Both fan zones will stop serving one hour before kick-off at 2 pm and close at 3 pm.

1pm: General admission turnstiles open

2pm: Team news

2.10pm: Players warm up

2.53pm: Players walk out

2.55pm: National anthem

3pm: Kick-off

How to watch the Vertu EFL Trophy final

The final will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning from 2.30 pm. You can also listen along to updates on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live. In addition, you can follow the action via the EFL's Match Centre , with a live blog providing updates on the day.

Will the Vertu EFL Trophy go to penalties?

The Vertu Trophy Final will feature 30 minutes of extra-time should the scores be level after 90 minutes.

If the scores remain level after extra-time, a penalty shootout will take place to decide the winner.

Clubs will be able to make five substitutes from seven nominated. Clubs will have three opportunities during open play to make substitutions (not including half-time).

An additional substitution will be available to both Clubs should the fixture go to extra-time, taking the total number to six.

Who is the referee?

The ref is Ben Speedie, and the assistants are Grant Taylor and Johnathon Bickerdike. Martin Coy is the fourth official and the reserve assistant referee is Conall Bartlett.

In Speedie’s most recent game, a 2-0 away win for Stockport County against Exeter City, he dished out four yellow cards, so he’s not afraid to put players in the book. He’s been a ref for 15 years and has said: “Wembley is such a special place - to be refereeing this final is a dream come true.”

There is no video-assisted referee - VAR - in the game.