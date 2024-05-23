An EFL club has suspended one of its members of staff following allegations of racial abuse.

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that a member of their backroom staff has been suspended and will be put through an independent investigation following accusations of ‘discriminatory behaviour’.

The accusations involve the way a certain member of staff has been treating black players at the club during training session - in a letter of grievance, they were accused of ‘racist and biased practices’.

The Baggies are taking these allegations very seriously - they state that the investigation will be carried out by a ‘leading UK law firm’ and stress that the investigation is ‘not an indication of guilt’.

As things stand, the identity of the staff member in question is unknown - West Brom maintain their right to preserve his anonymity while investigations are ongoing.

In the wake of the allegations, West Brom issued a statement on their official club website, which reads: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm an employee has been suspended pending an independent investigation into allegations of discriminatory behaviour.

“The club adopts a zero-tolerance approach to any discriminatory behaviour and is committed to upholding the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion.

“The suspension, which is in accordance with the club's policies, is not an indication of guilt. Consequently, the employee has a right to privacy throughout this process. The club will make no further comment until the conclusion of the independent investigation, which will be conducted by a leading UK law firm.“

West Brom led a decent campaign in the Championship during the 2023/24 season - over, they finished fifth in the league table, which landed them a spot in the playoffs.