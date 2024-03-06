West Brom star performs 'Hand of God' save to controversially deny QPR goal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A West Brom defender controversially re-created the infamous Diego Maradona 'Hand of God' to prevent Queens Park Rangers from scoring in a Championship meeting on Wednesday night.

QPR scored early in the match at Loftus Road through Sam Field, after West Brom goakeeper Alex Palmer fumbled the ball. However, it was soon 2-1 after two goals in two minutes from Baggie stars Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana.

Marti Cifuentes' side dominated in the early stages of the second half as they looked to find a way back into the game in front of home support and nearly did so when awarded a penalty for handball. QPR striker Michael Frey mustred a feeble attempt from the spot, which was saved by Palmer.

Should it have gone in, the goal would have been a controersial talking point with Adam Reach's arm in at his body when penalised.

However, the match's most controversial moment was still to come and happened just moments later as QPR continued to dominate. Field leapt to head a cross with a brilliant attempt looking destined to sail in below the West Brom bar - until Baggies defender Cedric Kipre came stealing in.

The 27-year-old appeared to use his hand to push the goalbound shot over the bar, rather than his head in an incident left unpunished by referee Geoff Eltringham. The cunningness of the move had fans in the stadium quick to compare the moment to the Hand of God - Kipre was then booed by QPR supporters.

"That's called cheating," one football fan posted on X. Another added: "West Brom got away with that there. Clear handball."