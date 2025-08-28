West Ham United are close to securing a double transfer worth almost £60m - as Graham Potter desperately seeks reinforcements.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a nightmare start to the Premier League season for the Hammers, who have lost their opening two games, conceding eight goals in the process and sitting bottom of the table.

Now, they have struck a deal worth more than £40m to sign Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes, with a second signing also in the works as the club moves to support the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fernandes, 21, has been cleared to travel to London for a medical. If completed, the move will rank as West Ham’s third most expensive signing, behind Sebastien Haller (£45m) and Lucas Paqueta (£51m).

Southampton are set to bank a significant profit on the £15m they spent to bring him in from Sporting last summer. Since then, the Portugal under-21 international has made 46 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting seven.

Alongside Fernandes, West Ham are close to landing Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa, also 21, in a £17.3m deal. The France under-21 is due for a medical today (August 28).

Fernandes brings high-level technical skill, strong ball-carrying ability, and a two-way game that should immediately lift West Ham’s midfield.