West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) consoles a ball boy who got caught up in the celebrates after West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scored the first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

West Ham players rescue a ball boy who became trapped when a hording collapsed during their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Players came to the rescue when a ball boy was trapped beneath a collapse advertising board. West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen and team-mate Tomas Soucek helped the youngster after fans spilled onto the Selhurst Park pitch during the Hammers’ 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

As Soucek celebrated West Ham’s opener in the 67th minute, their jubilant away fans rushed towards the midfielder on the corner of the pitch. As the mass of supporters edged closer they knocked over an electronic advertising hoarding which fell on top of a youngster who was sat on a stool performing ball-boy duties.

The West Ham pair cut short their celebrations after noticing the distressed child, with Soucek quickly lifting the advertising hoarding, despite away fans still pushing forward, so Bowen could pull the youngster to safety. Soucek and Bowen were both on the scoresheet in south London, both goals coming within five second-half minutes, as Julen Lopetegui celebrated his first victory as West Ham boss.

England international, Bowen, returned to see the ball boy after the match and gifted him one of his match shirts, to the delight of the child. Speaking to the club’s social media channels after the match, Bowen, with Soucek stood next to him, said: “I’ve seen him and I think it’s just instinct, especially when you’re parents now as well.

“You see anything with a child and you try and rush to the rescue, but I think I just managed to get him out, of course it’s a celebration in front of the away fans, so it was obviously not nice to see. But when you score in front of the away fans, they’re going to celebrate like they do.

“The main thing was the kid is alright. He got my shirt, whether he wanted it or not, and I think he said to me he’s got a football game tomorrow, so he said he’s ready for that. Yeah, it’s all good. It could’ve been worse, but we managed to get him out.”