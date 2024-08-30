James Ward-Prowse could be heading for a loan move away from West Ham | Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui’s side aren’t finished in the transfer market yet, with one of last summer’s signings reportedly on the move for the season and another midfielder arriving.

The Hammers signed James Ward-Prowse, 29, from Southampton last summer for £30m - but while he started 37 of their league games in his debut campaign, he would face a reduced role under new boss Lopetegui and could be moved on for the season.

Ward-Prowse appeared as a substitute in West Ham’s opening loss to Aston Villa and did not feature in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend. This morning, rumours have emerged of a deadline day move to fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest on loan, with The Athletic reporting that he is set to complete a medical today.

In his place in the midfield, West Ham are chasing the signature of PSG’s Carlos Soler. The Spanish international moved to Ligue 1 from Valencia in 2022 but is understood to have been told he can leave the club. The 27-year-old midfielder could move to the London Stadium on a one-year loan.

The Hammers have already made a plethora of signings including Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund. There could be further outgoings from the London Stadium as the day progresses. Maxwel Cornet has been linked with a loan to Southampton, while Kurt Zouma was thought to be on the move to Dubai earlier in the window, but Sky Sports reported yesterday that he could instead join the Saudi Pro League.

Having splashed £40m on Max Kilman, and in excess of £50 on Füllkrug and Crysencio Summerville, outgoings would be welcome to help balance the books and create squad space. The Hammers have until 11pm tonight to gets deals over the line.