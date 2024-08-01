N’Golo Kante is a West Ham transfer target. | Getty Images

West Ham are interested in a former Chelsea ace.

We have already seen plenty of massive moves flying through the doors in the summer transfer window. Clubs in the Premier League are falling over one another to get deals over the line before transfer deadline day - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

West Ham United could make a shocking move for a former Chelsea player who represented France in Euro 2024 - meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of a Portuguese winger from Vitória de Guimarães.

West Ham in sensational swoop for N’Golo Kante

West Ham could make waves in the transfer window - they have reportedly submitted an offer to Al-Ittihad for former Chelsea star N’Golo Kante. They have put forth a bid of around £25 million for the player, which was rejected - however, further offer of £34 million could turn the Saudi Arabian club’s head.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Sebastian Vidal, he wrote [roughly translated from French]: “First offer from the Hammers (30 M € ) refused by the Saudi club. An offer of 40 million € should quickly follow according to one of my sources very close to the matter.”

Nottingham Forest complete signing of Jota Silva

Nottingham Forest have become infamous for their high-spending transfer windows in recent seasons, ever since they were promoted back to the Premier League. They have been less active this year, but have still managed to secure the signing of Jota Silva from Vitória de Guimarães in Portugal.

On Forest’s official club website, Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said: “We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period in the Primeira Liga with Vitoria Guimaraes, which resulted in him earning his debut for the Portuguese National Team back in March.”