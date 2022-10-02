All eyes will be on Manchester today as the city’s clubs go head to head

Manchester United face Manchester City this weekend. Credit: Getty.

Manchester City and Manchester United do battle today in the Premier League for what is the first derby of the 2022/23 season.

Both teams have made strong starts to the campaign, with City currently second behind early pace setters Arsenal and United fifth following a run of four wins from their last five matches.

A victory for either side would see them move up a place in the table, and a win for United would move them to within two points of their City rivals.

The first derby of the season is on City soil, and the Etihad Stadium is sure to be bouncing for this one.

Here’s what you need to know about the fixture, including when it will kick off and how you can watch it on TV.

City won 4-1 in this fixture last season. Credit: Getty.

When do Manchester City play Manchester United?

Manchester United travel to City on Sunday 2 October for a 2.30pm kick off. The match forms part of the ‘Super Sunday’ coverage on Sky Sports.

Is the match on TV?

The Manchester derby will be televised on Sky Sports as part of a double header of live football.

Following the derby, Leeds United will host Aston Villa.

How can I watch highlights of the match?

Highlights of City v United will be available to watch during and following the match on Saturday for Sky Sports customers via the Sky Sports App.

It will also feature on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One tonight at 10.30pm.

How can I sign up to Sky Sports?

Who is up next for City and United?

Following the match against Manchester City, United are next in league action away to Everton on October 9.

Manchester City will be back at the Etihad as they welcome Southampton on October 8.