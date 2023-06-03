Manchester City have scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history.

Ilkay Gündoğan struck in 12 seconds to give Pep Guardiola’s treble chasing side a very, very early Leeds. It is the quickest goal by around 10 seconds.

Here is all you need to know:

What is fastest goal in FA Cup final history?

Ilkay Gündoğan’s strike after around 12 seconds in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 4 June, 2023, is the fastest final goal in the competition history.

The previous record was held by Louis Saha for Everton who scored after just 25 seconds against Chelsea in 2009. Everton ended up on the losing side.

Roberto Di Matteo rounds out the top three with his 43 second strike for Chelsea in the 1997 FA Cup victory over Middlesbrough.