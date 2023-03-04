How does Philip Billing’s strike against Arsenal rank?

Bournemouth’s Philip Billing has scored one of the quicket goals in Premier League history.

He pounced to put the Cherries ahead against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London after just 9.11 seconds, according to Opta. Barely enough time to click start on the stop watch!

But where does his goal rank in terms of fatest goals ever scored in the league’s history? The Premier League was launched in 1992 and in the 20 plus years since it began there have been a number of lightning quick finishes.

From Asmir Begovic’s legendary strike against Southampton, which is one of just six goals scored by goalkeepers, to Shane Long’s electric strike for the Saints. Here is how the fastest goals rank!

What is the fastest goal in Premier League history?

Billing’s goal for Bournemouth on Saturday, 4 March, was confirmed to have been scored in just 9.11 seconds by the competition’s official data supplier Opta. But it is only quick enough to make it the second fastest goal in Premier League history.

The quickest goal was scored by Shane Long for Southampton against Watford in 2019. He took just 7.69 seconds to put his team ahead.

Full list of fastest goals in Premier League

Here are the quickest goals in Premier League history:

