Scotland and Ukraine will meet at Hampden Park this summer to decide who will meet Wales in a World Cup play-off final.

The 2022 World Cup is just a few months away, but it's still to be decided whether Scotland, Wales or Ukraine will take the final spot in Group B.

Scotland were due to face Ukraine in a play-off semi-final back in March, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war saw the game postponed.

While Scotland played two friendlies last month - drawing with Austria and Poland - their upcoming opponents haven’t been in action since last November.

A host of Ukrainian internationals have still been playing football at a high level during the ongoing conflict in their homeland, however, with Man City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, Everton’s Vitaly Mykolenko and West Ham United’s Andriy Yarmolenko all plying their trade in the English Premier League.

Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s upcoming game against Ukraine:

When and where is the game?

The new date for the match is Wednesday 1st June, and the game will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The winner will take on Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday 5th June.

Are tickets still available?

The original March 24th date for the match was sold out - tickets for this game are still valid.

The SFA announced via their social media channels this morning (26 May) that a limited number of tickets would be availiable to purchase from 10:00 BST.

Tickets are availiable for purchase here.

How does this affect Scotland's UEFA Nations League games?

Scotland's revised UEFA Nations League schedule is as follows:

8th June: Scotland vs Armenia

11th June: Republic of Ireland vs Scotland

14th June: Armenia vs Scotland

September 21st: Scotland vs Ukraine

September 24th: Republic of Ireland vs Scotland

September 27th: Ukraine vs Scotland

Given the current circumstances in Ukraine, it remains unclear whether they will be able to host football matches by the autumn.

Who will the play-off final winner join in Group B?

The winner of the play-off final take the final spot in Group B, which currently contains England, Iran and the USA.

Scotland last faced England in the group stages of the rescheduled Euro 2020 competition last summer, and the two sides played out a fiercely-fought goalless draw at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions knocked Ukraine out at the quarter-final stage of the same competition, with goals from Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and a brace from skipper Harry Kane seeing the Three Lions storm to a 4-0 win in Rome.