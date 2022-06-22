The Championship’s 24 teams will learn when they are playing each of their rivals this week.

With the dust having barely settled on the 2021/22 season, all 72 Football League clubs are about to learn their fixture fate ahead of the new campaign.

The release of each side’s matchday list is an exciting one for fans across the country, as they plan for the weeks and months ahead.

This year’s Championship looks to be an especially intriguing division, with a number of fascinating subplots to keep an eye on.

For newly-promoted Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, next term will provide an opportunity to reestablish themselves as second tier sides ahead of a potential push for a return to the Premier League further down the line.

Likewise, Rotherham United will be hoping to break their habitual cycle of relegation and promotion by avoiding an immediate drop back down to League One.

Joining the league from the other direction, Norwich City will aiming to further their reputation as seasoned promotion specialists, while Watford will be eager to bounce back at the first time of asking too.

For Burnley, an extended run in the Premier League came to a juddering halt last season, and it remains to be seen how the Clarets will line up on the opening day as they face a potential summer exodus.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town will hoping to overcome their play-off final heartbreak to mount another promotion charge, while the likes of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and West Brom will all have their eyes in the top of the table too.

As always, however, the second tier is likely throw up its fair share of dark horses at various points in the campaign too, and teams such as Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, and Millwall will all be aiming to build on promising turns last time around.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the Championship fixture schedule is released...

When will Championship fixtures be released?

The fixture schedule for this year’s Championship season is set to be released at 9am on Thursday June 23rd.

Likewise, the fixtures for the 2022/23 League One and Two campaigns will also be released at the same time.

Supporters can view their club’s full list of matches via the EFL’s official website.

When does the Championship season start?

The schedule for the 2022/23 EFL season has already been confirmed, with the Championship, League One, and League Two all set to start on the weekend of Saturday July 30th.

Due to the World Cup taking place over the course of a five-week between November and December, the campaign will be split into two parts.

Game day 16 in the Championship, set to take place on Saturday November 12th, will be the final round of fixtures played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which begins on Monday November 14th.

The Championship will resume on December 10th following the conclusion of the World Cup group stages, while League One and League Two fixtures will continue as normal.

Existing international calls postponement criteria will be applied throughout, where necessary.