Eight people are set to go on trial in the Barcelona and Napoli legend’s home country of Argentina for homicide.

An investigation into the death of Diego Maradona has ruled that eight people involved in the care of the Argentinian football legend will stand trial for homicide.

Maradona is an icon of the sport in both his native South America and in Europe, where he famously played club football with Napoli, Barcelona and others.

The 1986 World Cup winner passed away in 2020 and a medical board was appointed to investigate the cause of his death.

Here is what you need to know about their findings including when and how he died and the people who will now stand trial:

When and how did Diego Maradona die?

Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60.

Earlier that month he was admitted to a hospital in La Plata, the capital of Argentina’s Buenos Aires province and eventually underwent emergency brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma.

He was released on November 12 after successful surgery and was supervised by doctors as an outpatient.

On the date of his passing he suffered cardiac arrest and died in his sleep at his home in Dique Luján.

Who is going on trial for Maradona’s death?

Argentinian prosecutors began investigations shortly after Maradona’s death which included searches of properties of his personal doctor.

A medical board was appointed to investigate his death in 2021 and ruled this week that eight people are to be tried for homicide.

According to reports from multiple sources, referencing a 236 page report seen by Reuters, the judge in charge of the case has questioned “the behaviours – active or by omission – of each of the accused which led to and contributed to the realisation of the harmful result”.

The defendants named in the ruling are:

Leopoldo Luque - Maradona’s neurosurgeon and personal doctor

Agustina Cosachov - his psychiatrist

Carlos Diaz - his psychologist

Gisella Madrid, Ricardo Almiron and Mariano Perroni - two nurses and their boss

Pedro Di Spagna and Nancy Forlini - doctors

The defendants have denied responsibility for Maradona’s death and some lawyers have requested the case be dismissed.

What has been said by Diego Maradona’s family and opposition lawyers?

Mario Baudry, a lawyer for one of Maradona’s children, told Reuters that the 60-year old was ‘in a situation of helplessness’ by the time of his death.

Vadim Mischanchuk, an attorney for Agustina Cosachov, said: “A guilty party is being sought at all costs and objectivity is being lost.”

Mischanchuk added that they would appeal the decision.

Diego Maradona career and legacy

Diego Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, and as the best ever by many.

He is best remembered as the star of the 1986 FIFA World Cup where his brilliance guided Argentina to their first of two trophies.

Domestically he was a league winner in his native Argentina with Boca Juniors and in Europe with Barcelona in Spain and Napoli in Italy.