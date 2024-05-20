England manager Gareth Southgate

Here’s everything that you’ll need to know about England’s Euro 2024 squad announcement.

With the Premier League season having concluded, our attention now shifts elsewhere - the England squad for Euro 2024 will be announced very soon.

This year, teams will be allowed to pick 26 players to represent their country on the international stage. This is a significant increase from the last iteration of the competition, where teams could only name 23 players within their respective squads.

England’s first game in Euro 2024 will come against Serbia on June 16. Following this, the Three Lions will take on Denmark on June 20, with their final group game against Slovenia scheduled for June 25.

When will the England squad for Euro 2024 be announced?

Gareth Southgate will announce his official England squad for Euro 2024 tomorrow on Tuesday, May 21 - giving himself plenty of time between the deadline on June 7.

Who is likely to make the cut?

Players such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham can all be considered guarantees - not only are they all extremely high profile superstars, they have also led superlative individual campaigns this season.

Additionally, the likes of Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are practically certain inclusions, as are players such as Kyle Walker, Conor Gallagher and Declan Rice.

We may see some England stalwarts miss out on this year’s tournament, however. For example, Marcus Rashford’s season has been deeply troubled both on and off the pitch. The Three Lions have no shortage of excellent wide men - for this reason, the Mancunian’s potential inclusion would be difficult to justify.