Maidstone are now the lowest-ranked team left in the side following their win over Stevenage

The FA Cup fourth round is soon to be upon us following dramatic weekend of Cup action. Maidstone provided the biggest shock of the third round as the National League South team beat League One side Stevenage to reach the final 32 of the competition.

A late first-half penalty, scored by Sam Corne, was all that separated the sides. Maidstone are the first team from the National League South to reach the fourth round since Havant and Waterlooville in 2007/08.

Speaking after the match, the Stevenage manager Steve Evans said of his opponents: "I've just been in the (Maidstone) dressing room. I've said they've been a credit to their football club and themselves and I hope they get their ample rewards in the draw, I really do."

Liverpool celebrate their first goal, scored by Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal suffered yet another early FA Cup defeat with Liverpool beating the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta has now overseen three defeats in a row. Maidstone, Liverpool as well as other third round winners will now await with anticipation for the upcoming fourth round draw.

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the draw...

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The fourth round draw will take place this evening, Monday 8 January, ahead of the final third round match to be played between Wigan and Manchester United at the DW Stadium. The match will kick off at 8.15pm while the draw takes place before at 7.50pm.

How to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw will be available to watch live on ITV with coverage starting at 7.30pm. Viewers can also head to ITVX if they are unable to watch on TV to stream the draw or watch it on replay.

Does the FA Cup fourth round have replays?

Replays take place up until the fifth round, at which point the match will head to extra time and penalties. From next season, however, in a bid to free up the football calendar, both third and fourth round replays will also be scrapped and if matches are drawing at 90 minutes, the game will head straight into extra-time and penalties.

When is FA Cup fourth round?

Ties are scheduled to take place the weekend of Saturday 27 January with successful teams to earn £120,000 from the competition prize fund. Replays of the third round are to be played on Tuesday 16 January with Everton and Crystal Palace's clash scheduled for Wednesday 17 January.

The fifth round will then take place around the Wednesday 28 February. The quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday 16 March with the semi-finals set for Saturday 20 April. The grand final will then take place at Wembley on Saturday 25 May.

Who is in FA Cup fourth round?

Here are the current numbers for the FA Cup fourth round, with several results waiting their replay results: