The UEFA Champions League draw will take place next week following the conclusion of all last 16 fixtures. Chelsea are through after a 2-0 win over Dortmund.

After a string of disappointing results, Graham Potter has quelled fans’ fears as Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in last week’s last 16 second leg fixture to reach the quarter-final stages of the European tournament. Raheem Sterling levelled the aggregate score just before half time and the final winner was decided by a contentious penalty decision. However, this will not matter to Potter as his side put one of their finest nights since the former Brighton boss joined Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have now been joined in the quarter-final draw by fellow Premier League side Manchester City after Erling Haaland scored five goals to help the Blues to a 7-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland now has 39 goals across all competitions this season and he is also the youngest player to have reached 30 goals in the UCL competition, scoring 33 goals in 25 appearances.

Liverpool, however, will have a much harder task of making the quarter-final stages after suffering a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in their first leg clash at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp will be sure to hope that their recent 7-0 triumph over Manchester United will give them some much-needed momentum when the Reds enter the Bernebeu but the odds are not in their favour.

Tottenham were unable to utilise their home advantage against Milan and a 0-0 draw, which included Cristian Romero being sent off in the 77th minute, saw the Serie A side go through after their 1-0 win last week.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the UCL 2023 quarter-final draw...

When is the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw

The draw for the final eight in the UEFA Champions League will take place on Friday 17 March 2023, following the conclusion of all last 16 fixtures. It will begin at 11am GMT and will take place at the UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Kai Havertz scores from the penalty spot to send Chelsea through the final eight

How to watch UCL quarter-final draw

The draw will be available to watch on BT Sport which has all the Champions League action this year. Fans can subscribe to a monthly BT Sport pass for £26/month. The draw will also be available to stream through the UEFA official website for those without BT Sport.

How does the draw work?

The quarter-final draw will, of course, consist of the eight teams who have made it through the round of 16 ties. There are no longer any seeds for this part of the competition and teams from the same country can now potentially face each other. Those who competed in the group stages together can also be drawn against each other.

The semi-final draw will then follow immediately after, meaning those who have progressed to the final eight will also find out their potential route to the final. There will also be a draw made to determine the ‘home’ team for the final but this is purely for administrative purposes.

When are the quarter-final fixtures?

The first legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final will take place on 11 April and 12 April while the return legs will be played the following week on 18 April and 19 April. The semi-finals will then take place nearly a month later with the first legs being played on 9 May and 10 May and the return legs played the following week on 16 and 17 May.

The final is scheduled to be played on Saturday 10 June at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

When are remaining last 16 fixtures?

Wednesday 15 March 2023:

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt (2-0) 8pm

Real Madrid vs Liverpool (5-2) 8pm