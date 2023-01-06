Man Utd vs Everton, Liverpool vs Wolves and Man City vs Chelsea are the biggest third round fixtures taking place this weekend.

The Premier League and EFL Championship are on hiatus this weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage with a host of thrilling third round fixtures.

The 142nd final of the oldest competition in world football is due to be played at Wembley Stadium in June but there is a long way to go before the two sides who will contest the showpiece event are decided. Man Utd vs Everton, Liverpool vs Wolves and Man City vs Chelsea are amongst the biggest third round fixtures taking place over the next few days. The 32 teams remaining will be narrowed down to just 16 when the fourth round draw takes place and here is everything you need to know about when and where that will be:

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is due to take place once the final third round fixture has concluded - that is Arsenal’s trip to Oxford United on Monday. That means the draw should take place at some point around or after 10pm (GMT) on Monday, January 9. The Gunners travel to the League One side’s Kassam Stadium where the draw is expected to take place.

How to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw

Oxford United vs Arsenal is being played live on TV on ITV and STV. Build up to the game begins at 7:30pm (GMT) followed by the 8pm kick off with a fourth round draw expected to follow once the match has finished. If the match ends in a draw then it will go to a replay at the Emirates Stadium at a later date meaning there will be no extra time and penalties to delay the fourth round draw.

FA Cup fourth round draw live stream

The FA Cup fourth round draw, and the third round tie between Oxford United and Arsenal, can be streamed live via ITVX and STV Player. The streaming service is available for free online and via the ITVX app which can be downloaded via most mainstream app stores.

FA Cup third round ties

Here are the fixtures and dates for the third round of the FA Cup:

Saturday, January 7

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth

Brentford v West Ham United

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry City v Wrexham

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic

Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City

Hull City v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

Sunday, January 8

Bristol City v Swansea City

Derby County v Barnsley

Cardiff City v Leeds United

Stockport County v Walsall

Hartlepool United v Stoke City

Manchester City v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Monday, January 9