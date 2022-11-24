The FA Cup Third Round draw will take place next week, with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the fray.

The FA Cup Third Round draw will take place next week, with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the fray in the historic competition for the first time this season.

Traditionally regarded as one of the most special weekends in the English footballing calendar, given its potential for giant-killings, the Third Round will once again feature 64 sides from all across the Premier League, EFL, and non-league pyramid. Among the lower league sides hoping to secure a favourable draw and a potential place in the history books are Boreham Wood, Chippenham Town, and Farnborough, all of whom face replays to determine whether or not they will have a chance to test their mettle against the big boys.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw...

When is the FA Cup Third Round draw?

The draw for this year’s FA Cup third round will take place at Anfield on Monday November 28th. Proceedings will get underway at 7pm GMT.

Viewers can watch all of the action from the draw across a variety of social media channels, and on BBC Two. A statement from the FA reads: “All eyes will be on the draw when it’s made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening, live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as on BBC Two.”

When will the FA Cup Third Round take place?

The Third Round will take place across the weekend of Saturday January 7th. Winning clubs will book their place in the Fourth Round, as well as collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.

What are the ball numbers for Monday’s draw?

The full list of ball numbers for Monday’s FA Cup draw are as follows: