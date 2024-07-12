England are through to their first ever European Championship final on foreign soil and they have been cheered on every step of the way by thousands of travelling supporters.

Gareth Southgate’s men have left fans with memories to last a lifetime such as Jude Bellingham’s last minute overhead kick against Slovakia, Ivan Toney’s no-look penalty in the shoot-out against Switzerland and most recently a stoppage time winner against the Netherlands by super sub Ollie Watkins.

England are one game away from writing their names into the history books after a 58-year wait for silverware but where do their fans rank for overall attendances at the tournament in Germany and how do they compare to Scotland’s Tartan Army, Spain, France and the Netherlands? Here’s all you need to know (courtesy of data from Tribuna)

1 . Spain Total number of fans: 34,000 | AFP via Getty Images Share

2 . Slovakia Total number of fans: 35,000 | Getty Images Share

3 . Italy Total number of fans: 36,000 | Getty Images Share