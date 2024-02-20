Dele Alli in attendance at the London Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Everton star Dele Alli was spotted at the London Fashion Week recently as the player made a rare public appearance. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is currently injured and hasn't played for the Toffees this season.

Alli, who was once regarded as one of England's most exciting talents, lit up the Premier League for years but often struggled for consistency as he reached the peak of his powers. Last year, the star opened up about his mental health and the abuse suffered as a child.

NationalWorld has all you need to know about Dele Alli, where he is at this point in his career and life with WAG Cindy Kimberly.

Who does Dele Alli play for right now?

Dele Alli is an Everton player and his contract at Goodison Park is set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The midfielder signed for the Toffees from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 but has made just 13 appearances for the side.

Alli last played for Everton against Aston Villa in the Premier League on August 13, 2022. He spent a large part of last season on loan at Besiktas but had the season-loan deal cut short in April as he returned to Everton.

The former England international is of course best known as a Spurs star. He made 269 appearances for the London club across seven years having broken through the MK Dons academy as a youngster. He also has 37 England caps, featuring prominently at the World Cup 2018.

What happened to Dele Alli?

Dele Alli has seen his presence in the sport fade in recent years and in 2023, he opened up about his mental health battle and what he had been dealing with in his personal life. Alli was praised for his courage when speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap.

The 27-year-old shared that he had spent a stint in rehab last year and slammed tabloids for forcing him to come out and speak so soon in his recovery from an addiction to sleeping pills. Alli said: "I got addicted to sleeping tablets, it's a problem not only I have. It's going around more than people realise in football. It's something that maybe me speaking about can help me.

"With our schedule, you have a game, you have to be up early to train, you've got all the adrenaline. Sometimes to take a sleeping tablet and be ready the next day is fine. But when you're as broken as I am, it can obviously have the reverse effect.

"I would stop sometimes and go a few months without them. I was never really dealing with the problem, it got really bad at some points. The root of the problem was when I was growing up, the traumas I had, the feelings I was holding on to. I tried to deal with it all myself, I wasn't telling anyone."

During the interview, the player also reflected on his childhood and shared his experience with sexual abuse in a tearful moment.

Alli said: "[My childhood is] something I haven't really spoken about that much, to be honest. I mean, I think there were a few incidents that could give you kind of a brief understanding. So, at six, I was molested by my mum's friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic, and that happened at six. I was sent to Africa to learn discipline, and then I was sent back. At seven, I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs.

"An older person told me that they wouldn't stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath I'd have the drugs, that was eight. Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate, a man. Twelve, I was adopted – and from then, it was like – I was adopted by an amazing family like I said, I couldn't have asked for better people to do what they'd done for me."

Romance with WAG Cindy Kimberly

Dele Alli may not be on the pitch for Everton as he nurses a groin injury but he was spotted in attendance at the London Fashion Week's Burberry show this week. The footballer was accompanied by girlfriend Cindy Kimberly at the event.

The 25-year-old was first spotted with Alli while on holiday in Capri in 2022 and the WAG is known for being an influencer from the Netherlands. She is half Spanish and half Indonesian.

The model rose to prominence after catching the eye of Justin Bieber in December 2015, with the pop star sharing a photo of the bombshell on his Instagram page. Cindy became an overnight sensation with modelling companies knocking at her door.

At the time she told the Daily Mail: "When I saw Justin was asking about me I got very emotional because I’ve been a fan of his for more than six years. It seems like a fairytale.