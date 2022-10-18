Everything you need to know about the final venue of the Qatar World Cup, the Lusail Iconic Stadium

Qatar will soon host the upcoming FIFA World Cup despite the ongoing controversies surrounding their reported human rights violations, such as towards their immigrant workers. Migrant workers have been hired to build the infrastructure for the World Cup but the Kafala System under which they work leaves them vulnerable to systematic abuse, according to the Human Rights Watch and International Trade Union Confederation.

Another concern ahead of the Qatar World Cup was for LGBT+ fans hopeful of travelling to the region where homosexuality is illegal. Qatar has announced, however, that they will comply with FIFA rules of promoting tolerance and rainbow flags will be allowed in the stadiums. The World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater said: “When it comes to the rainbow flags in the stadiums, FIFA have their own guidelines, they have their rules and regulations. Whatever they may be, we will respect them.”

One of those stadiums will be the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Here is all you need to know about the newly built ground which will host the finale in December.

What is the capacity of the Lusail Iconic Stadium?

The newly constructed stadium will host 80,000 fans and it was first opened in 2021. The procurement process for the stadium began in 2014 with construction starting in 2017 and it is to be cooled using solar power. Much like other stadiums it will also have a zero carbon footprint. It is expected that after the World Cup ends, the stadium will be reconfigured into a 40,000 seater stadium with excess seating to be removed and other parts of the building to be rebuilt as a community space featuring shops, cafes, athletic and education facilities and a health clinic.

Aerial view of Lusail Stadium

The Lusail stadium’s design is said to have been inspired by the interplay of light and shadow which characterises the ‘fanar’ lanter. The shape and facade are also meant to echo the decorative motifs on bowls and other vessels symbolic of the golden age of art and craftsmanship in the Arab and Islamic world.

How much did Lusail Iconic Stadium cost to build?

It is estimated that the Lusail Iconic Stadium cost around $767million (£679.2m) to build. However, this figure does not include enabling works which took place in 2015-2017 so it is likely the final price tag of the stadium is much higher than this figure.

Where is the Lusail Iconic Stadium located?

The stadium is located about ten miles north of the Qatari capital Doha but can be easily reached on the metro within half an hour. Lusail is a newly constructed city located in the Al Daayen Municipality of Qatar and plans for its development were first announced in 2005. In 2018, it was announced that over 80% of the city’s infrastructure projects had been completed.

It is estimated that it will have a population of 250,000 but could have the infrastructure to accommodate up to 450,000. Lusail, whose name comes from ‘al wassail’ - a term for a plant that grows bountifully in the area - is also the location of the Qatari Formula 1 track. The Lusail Grand Prix was first held in 2021.

What matches will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium?

The World Cup final will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium along with six group stage fixtures, and one of each from the knockout stages of the tournament. Here are the fixtures to be held at the Lusail Iconic: