Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is the latest Premier League footballer whose house has been targeted by a group of professional robbers. The gang are thought to have gained entry to the four-bedroom property through rear patio doors just 48 hours before his side earned a crucial 1-0 victory in London at Fulham’s Craven Cottage stadium.

It is yet known if anything was stolen from Isak’s house although police understand that a car was stolen and abandoned three miles away. The Swedish international, who has been in fine form this season, is just one of a number of footballers to have had his property raided by a group, who identify themselves as the ‘away day gangs’.

The name comes because they specifically target players when they are believed to be away from their home whilst travelling to an away fixture. But which other footballers have been targeted in recent months.? Here’s all you need to know.

1 . Joelinton - Newcastle United Alexander Isak's team mate Joelinton was burgled in January when he and his family attended Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Man City at St James' Park. He recieved a notification on his phone at the time of the incident. Officers responded and a police helicopter was dispatched but the intruders had fled the scene. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: 'Shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday, police received a call from a concerned homeowner who reported that three men were inside their home in Darras Hall."

2 . Jack Grealish - Manchester City Jack Grealish's house was targeted over Christmas whilst his family were at home watching him play on TV. Raiders took £1million's worth of jewellery during the Boxing Day burglary, according to the Daily Mail.

3 . Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne,saw his 70-acre home in Belgium broken into in early December while he was in Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, according to the Daily Mail.