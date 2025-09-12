Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign a new striker - but he won’t be coming to Stamford Bridge just yet.

The Blues have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old centre-forward Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg, for an undisclosed fee.

Emegha, a Dutch international, has been described by the Blues as “one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe,” with a reputation for speed and aerial threat.

It comes as Chelsea deal with a bit of a crisis upfront, with Liam Delap injured and Nicolas Jackson away on loan to Bayern Munich. Joao Pedro could be rested against Brentford this weekend, and Marc Guiu has been recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland.

But Emegha won’t solve these problems immediately, as he won’t link up with the Blues until next year.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Chelsea will sign Emanuel Emegha in 2026, pre agreement done.

“Chelsea anticipate Champions League and Premier League clubs keen on Emegha as he wanted to stay at Strasbourg, lead them in Europe - and then join Chelsea on a seven-year contract from 2026.”

Who is Emanuel Emegha?

Growing up in the Netherlands, Emegha spent the early days of his career in his homeland. Initially rising through the academy ranks at KRSV Vredenburch, he moved to Sparta Rotterdam in 2020, where he was also handed his senior debut.

In the following season, he played every single match for the club until January 2022, when he secured a move to Royal Antwerp in Belgium. But after just one appearance for the Belgian Pro League side, he moved to Sturm Graz in Austria on a four-year deal.

The following season, after bagging nine goals in 27 appearances, he moved to RC Strasbourg. Two years later, he was named club captain after the departure of Habib Diarra, who joined Sunderland this summer.

Is Emegha any good?

While his goalscoring record might not set the world alight, the fact that top European sides have been showing interest speaks volumes about his potential.

Throughout his career, he hasn’t had the privilege of playing alongside world-class players, who could help him to thrive in a successful system.

What’s more, the fact he wants to succeed with Strasbourg before moving to Chelsea shows his loyalty to whichever club has his signature.