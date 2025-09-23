Ousmane Dembele arriving at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony 2025, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Picture date: Monday September 22, 2025. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The favourites duly took the titles in this year’s Ballon d’Or awards to be crowned the best men’s and women’s players.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ousmane Dembele beat Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal into second place after helping Paris St Germain complete the treble in 2024-25, a haul that included Champions League glory.

The 28-year-old France midfielder was able to attend the awards ceremony in Paris even though PSG were playing Marseille on Monday night because of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ousmane Dembele arriving at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony 2025 | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Aitana Bonmati made Ballon d’Or history by becoming the first woman to win the award three times in a row. The 27-year-old Spain and Barcelona midfielder joined Lionel Messi and Michel Platini as the only players to have been recognised for three consecutive years.

Aitana Bonmati arriving at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony 2025, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

“It’s incredible this feeling. I never thought when I was a kid that I could achieve this because I didn’t think women’s football can exist,” Bonmati said.

“I had idols like Andres Iniesta and Xavi and when I was a kid I only saw them on TV. It’s incredible to be here and make history.

“But all of these trophies are because of collective work. We had a difficult season because we won some trophies, but we also lost some to amazing footballers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of the England women’s team at Euro 2025 produced awards for manager Sarina Wiegman and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, while Alessia Russo finished third in the race for the Ballon d’Or.

Wiegman took the Johan Cruyff Trophy for the best women’s coach of last season after masterminding the nation’s first major trophy on foreign soil when Spain were beaten on penalties in the final in Switzerland.

“What an honour to get this award after an insane summer,” Wiegman said. “I would like to thank the players, the staff, the FA and my family for the hard work, trust and unconditional support I got from them. Without you I would not be standing here.

“The women’s game has grown so far, we have broken records. I would also like to thank Switzerland for organising the Euros because it was absolutely insane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not just a personal honour. I see it as a recognition of the women’s game and of our journey because we have come so far.”

Hampton was crowned the best women’s goalkeeper in the world, winning the Yashin Trophy following her exploits in the Euros and for Chelsea during their treble-winning season.

The 24-year-old used her acceptance speech to pay a tribute to Matt Beard, the former Liverpool WSL title-winning manager who died last week aged 47.

“The women’s game sadly on Saturday night lost a trailblazer, Matt Beard,” Hampton said. “Matt was someone who cared an awful lot for the women’s game before anyone else did. He lit up the room when everyone was in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a message to show that not everyone should have to go through these dark moments alone. Sometimes the brightest smiles in the room hide the heaviest pain. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Two current Premier League stars won awards, although for their exploits at other clubs.

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma took the men’s version of the Yashin Trophy after proving to be a key component in PSG’s spectacularly-successful 2024-25 season, which included clinching the Champions League.

New Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres took the Gerd Muller Trophy for men’s top scorer in club and international football after firing 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last term.

Arsenal won the women’s club of the year trophy as reward for their Champions League success, which was secured after Barcelona were dispatched 1-0 in the final.