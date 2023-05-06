The history of Merseyside's red half booing the national anthem can be traced back to the 1980s

The national anthem will be played before Liverpool’s match with Brentford this evening.

The Premier League announced that God Save the King would be played at all games this weekend to mark the coronation. However it is not a decision that has gone down well with all fans.

Liverpool supporters have a history of booing the national anthem - including at Wembley for the FA Cup final last year. So why do scousers boo the anthem?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why do Liverpool fans boo national anthem?

Liverpool fans “are well known” for booing ‘God Save The Queen’ (or God Save the King as it is now) at Wembley, according to Connor O’Neill, football writer for the Liverpool Echo .

When Liverpool played Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley earlier this year, there were similar accusations of fans booing the national anthem.

O’Neill said the reasons for doing so stem from the city’s hatred against Margaret Thatcher’s Tory government in the 1980s.

He said: “The Conservative Government’s ‘managed decline’ of the city was then followed by the failings of the Government following the Hillsborough disaster, which further entrenched those feelings.”

The residents of Merseyside have continued to feel let down by the state in recent years, and believe foodbanks outside Anfield and Goodison Park (the home ground of Liverpool and Everton respectively) are proof of rising disparities.

The tense connection between city and country extends to the English national team, with many Liverpudlians refusing to support England at key competitions such as the Euros or the World Cup.

A flag that reads “scouse not English” is frequently seen at Anfield, and will most likely continue to be on show at most games.

Howard Beckett, a trade unionist who ran for general secretary of the Unite union last year, hailed Liverpool fans for "rejecting blind patriotism and the establishment," calling the outburst "pure quality."

