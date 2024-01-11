Manchester United hero Gary Neville will appear on Dragons Den for the new series in 2023.

Gary Neville is a prolific businessman (Image: Getty Images)

Manchester United and England footballing legend Gary Neville has swapped the football boots and commentary microphone for the luxurious leather seat usually reserved for a select few on hit BBC show Dragons' Den.

The former footballer is a guest judge on this year's series alongside Emma Grede and the rest of the business tycoons.

As the series gets underway on Thursday night, NationalWorld looks at how Neville has ended up on the show, his business portfolio and his impressive net worth.

Why is Gary Neville appearing on Dragons' Den this year?

Gary Neville has joined the cast of Dragons' Den as a guest Dragon for the hit BBC show's 21st series. The move comes as producers look to spice up the programme, which has been broadcast since 2015.

The Manchester United legend is joined by US-based fashion expert Emma Grede on the new series alongside regular business tycoons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett. Neville and Grede have only been recruited on a temporary basis for the latest run of episodes.

Neville said: "I am excited to join the Dragons and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den. I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you've had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success. Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I'm looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we'll meet in the Den reach their potential."

Executive producer Samantha Davies commented: “For the first time in the show’s 21 series there will be a sixth chair in the Den as we welcome our first guest Dragons. And what better additions to our established line-up than business juggernauts Emma Grede and Gary Neville? Emma brings a wide range of knowledge and experience in international business, and Gary is a great example of someone who took an alternative route into commerce and used his unique skillset to grow a successful portfolio of companies. They’re an exciting addition to the Den for both the programme and the entrepreneurs who’ll get the opportunity to pitch to them.”

What business experience does Man Utd legend Neville have?

Since his retirement from professional football in 2011, Gary Neville has turned his hand to a number of business investments alongside his prolific media career.

The 48-year-old is a co-owner of Salford City alongside former Manchester United teammates Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville. The group, who purchased their shares in 2014, filmed a Class of 92 documentary about their investment and saw the club promoted to League Two in 2019.

Neville also has a number of other projects. He owns an investment firm called Relentless and Relentless Developments are behind the £200 million St Michael’s development in Manchester. The former football has also ventured into education and helped create a programme of study focused on character development and resilience called UA92, which launched in 2019.

The new Dragon is also at the helm of the GG Hospitality Group, which runs Hotel Football near Old Trafford and the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester, which had a high-profile visit from Madonna and her touring entourage last year.

Neville is also active in the political world and is a member of the Labour Party, but had ruled out any chance of vying to be an MP in the future.

What is Gary Neville's net worth?

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has a reported net worth of £20 million with profits made from his playing career and business ventures. He will be dishing out some of that cash to hopeful entrepreneurs on Dragons' Den.