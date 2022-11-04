It remains to be seen whether the Norwegian superstar will play against Fulham meaning FPL managers could be on the hunt for alternative options as Guardiola remains coy on striker’s fitness.

Pep Guardiola has publiclly spoken about Erling Haaland’s chances of p;aying a part in this weekend’s Premier League fixture with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian 22-year-old striker has picked up 17 goals in his 11 Premier League matches so far this season and has played 925 minutes.

Haaland is also one of the leading goalscorers for the UEFA Champions League tournament having scored five goals in his four appearances for the Citizens. However, his continued presence on the pitch has now given way to injury and illness scares and the former Borussia Dortmund man played no part in their last league outing against Leicester City.

The 22-year-old was taken off at half-time during City’s 0-0 draw with Dormund on Tuesday, October 25 and it was confirmed after the match he was removed as a precaution. He reportedly was suffering from the flu while also getting knocked in the foot during City’s Champions League fixture.

Haaland has 17 goals in 11 PL matches

Here is all you need to know about what’s been said and who fans could replace Haaland with in their FPL football teams...

What has Pep Guardiola said?

Advertisement

Speaking in his pre-match press confrence ahead of the Fulham match, the City boss said that he is hopeful the Norwegian will be back in the fold but would revealed they are still waiting on a fitness test. He said: “He’s much better. We will decide today (if he can play against Fulham). It’s a good step, he starts to train, and we have training this afternoon and we will see. Himself, his opinion, the doctor’s opinion. If it’s 90 minutes or less we will see after training.”

Who could replace Haaland in FPL?

Haaland is far from the only striker who is an injury doubt for this weekend’s round of fixtures. The FPL website also rates Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Richarlison of Spurs as ‘unlikely to play’. Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial are only rated as having a 75% chance of playing - the same as Haaland.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane (£11.6m) is the next most expensive and next highest scoring forward in the game this season with 83 points so far, although that is still significantly less than Haaland’s 117 points. Spurs are at home to Liverpool on Sunday and although the Reds have been in poor form this season they have been showing up for the big games so it could be a difficult afternoon for the England forward. From the Liverpool side, Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.1m) but it’s a risk as to which of the striker’s Jurgen Klopp favours for the match.

Manchester United travel to Aston Villa for Unai Emery’s first game in charge and Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.2m) was back in the starting XI for the Red Devils last weekend. There’s also the big game of the weekend at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Arsenal with Aubameyang (£8.8m) and Jesus (£8m) likely to lead the lines for their respective sides.

When is Manchester City vs Fulham?

Advertisement