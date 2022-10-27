Norwegian superstar could potentially miss upcoming Leicester City fixture due to injury, meaning FPL managers could be on the hunt for alternative options

Pep Guardiola has dropped several hints ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Leicester City that his star player Erling Haaland may be rested. The Norwegian 22-year-old striker has picked up 17 goals in his 11 Premier League matches so far this season and has played 925 minutes.

Haaland is also one of the leading goalscorers for the UEFA Champions League tournament having scored the Citizens five goals in his four appearances. However, his continued presence on the pitch has now given way to potential injury and illness scares with his boss suggesting he may be rested against Leicester this weekend.

The 22-year-old was taken off at half-time during City’s 0-0 draw with Haaland’s former side Borussia Dormund on Tuesday 25 October and it was confirmed after the match he was removed as a precaution. He reportedly was suffering from the flu while also getting knocked in the foot during City’s Champions League fixture.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Haaland will be fit enough to play against Leicester but if he doesn’t, it would mark the first match at City he hasn’t started since joining the club in August.

Haaland has 17 goals in 11 PL matches

Here is all you need to know about what’s been said and who fans could replace Haaland with in their FPL football teams...

What has Pep Guardiola said?

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Guardiola said: “(there were) three things. I saw him so tired. Second one, he had a little bit of influenza in his body. Like Joao - Joao had a fever. Then the third, he had a knock in his foot. That’s why he was not able to play the second half. I spoke with (the medical staff) at half-time and they were a little bit concerned, but I saw him walking more or less normally. We will see.”

Guardiola, feared by FPL managers across the world for the ‘Pep Roulette’ that often sees the manager rotate his squad, could well yet spring a surprise with his striker selection choice this weekend.

Who could replace Haaland in FPL?

If disaster strikes and Haaland really is benched this weekend, there are still a whole host of possibilities to replace him.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus could be a strong option ahead of this weekend as they take on Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper’s side have tightened up their defence, winning 1-0 over Leicester last weekend, but history suggests Arsenal could have a field day. Jesus hasn’t scored in three gameweeks, but this could be a fine opportunity for the Brazil international to get back into lethal form.

Other options would be the debate between Spurs’ Harry Kane (£11.5m) and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.8m). Kane is currently into double figures for Premier League goals this season and could arguably be the safer bet. However, with Liverpool up against Leeds this weekend, Salah could be a great option, with the Whites having conceded two or more goals in four out of their five away matches so far.

Elsewhere, Brentford’s Ivan Toney (£7.5) and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) remain popular options, with the lethal strikers taking on Wolves and Everton respectively. One rather more left-field - albeit expensive - option could be Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£8.9m) as the Blues take on Brighton away from home on Saturday afternoon.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester City?