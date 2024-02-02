Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this week (31 January), Erling Haaland returned to action after almost two months out as defending champions Manchester City eased to a 3-1 win over struggling Burnley in the Premier League.

After missing 10 games with a bone injury, Haaland started the night on the bench and came on to replace Kevin De Bruyne in the 71st minute - himself making his first start since August.

Playing just 19 minutes of the game, Haaland's first attempt at goal was a mis-kick - hardly a headline-making comeback - and the 23-year old had no real major impact. It's clear Haaland's injury and the time away have had an effect.

So will the Norwegian striker start for Manchester City this weekend as they travel to Brentford on Monday night (5 February)? Or will he be kept on the bench once again? Here is everything you need to know.

Erling Haaland looks on from the substitutes bench prior to the match between Manchester City and Burnley (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Will Haaland start against Brentford?

Following City's 3-1 win over Burnley, manager Pep Guardiola said he was pleased with the way Haaland led the line after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Asked if the striker needed to be eased back in, Guardiola said: “If it was 7-0 at half-time he would have played more minutes. If it was 0-0 maybe he wouldn’t have played a minute.

“I saw him sharp, the feeling that he was there. He didn’t have clear chances but he has three or four, and the moment when Jeremy (Doku) didn’t see him but he can score with his quality.

“It has been really good without him for the last two months but with him we are a better team and we are really pleased that he is back.”

At the time of writing, the Gameweek 23 Brentford game is still three days away, and a lot can happen between now and then. We'll update this article as and when more information on Haaland's fitness becomes available.

Should I get him in my FPL team?

Haaland is now the the focal point of this week's most sought-after fantasy football transfer, and if the forward isn't already part of your squad, now seems like the ideal time for his return - unless Guardiola hints at him not featuring in the upcoming match against Brentford in Gameweek 23 of course.

It's true that the Norwegian displayed signs of rustiness on Wednesday, but given City's favourable upcoming fixtures, excluding him from your Fantasy Premier League squad might prove to be a risky strategy.

With a double Gameweek 25 featuring home games against Chelsea and Brentford, Haaland becomes an obvious choice for deploying the triple captain chip if you still have it available.

How can I watch Brentford v Manchester City?

Whether Haaland is named in the starting XI or not, fans will be able to tune in to watch the game live on Sky Sports.