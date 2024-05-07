Women's FA Cup final 2024 - how to watch, kick off time and TV channel

Manchester United are due to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the 2024 Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, May 12 at Wembley Stadium - if you’d like to watch the game between these two goliaths, here’s everything that you will need to know ahead of the encounter.

In this piece, we’ll tell you when the game kicks off, how you can watch it live on TV and the route that the two teams took to get this far in the competition.

What time is the 2024 Women’s FA Cup final due to kick off?

The 2024 Women’s FA Cup final is due to kick off at 2:30pm GMT on May 12, barring any unforeseen cancellations or postponements.

Where can I watch the 2024 Women’s FA Cup final?

The Women’s FA Cup final can be watched live on BBC One, with coverage of the game beginning at 2pm. The game will also be available for viewing on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website - the latter of which will also include live text updates. Furthermore, you can also listen to the game on BBC Radio 5 Live.

How did each team reach the final?

In their semi-final game, Manchester United overcame Emma Hayes’ Chelsea to get to the final. They took an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams, then set out to weather the storm. Lauren James halved the deficit on the stroke of half time, but United held firm and maintained their lead.