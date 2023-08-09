The 2023 Women’s World Cup has delivered blockbuster action and some of the biggest twists the sport has seen in recent years. The title race has been blown wide open after reigning champions USA were knocked out in a shock round of 16 result, which saw Sweden emerge victorious on penalties.

The USWNT’s exit records their worst ever finish at a World Cup and means a new champion will be crowned this summer, ending their reign as back-to-back title holders. Two-time champions Germany have also exited the tournament, along with powerhouses Brazil, and Olympic gold medallists Canada.

England are still very much in the running after narrowly edging out Nigeria on penalties to book their place in the last eight. Colombia await the Lionesses in the next round, where they will have to perform without the influence of Lauren James, who is suspended after picking up a red card against the Super Falcons.

Co-hosts Australia are also in the mix and looking confident, and will take on France in the next round. Japan, who won the 2011 World Cup, will face Sweden, while Spain prepare to lock horns with the Netherlands.

So now we’re down to last eight countries, who are the favourites to go all the way? We’ve taken a look at the latest bookmakers odds as the competition approaches the final rounds. You can check them out below — remember to always gamble responsibly.

1 . Colombia — 33/1

2 . Netherlands — 14/1

3 . Sweden — 10/1

4 . Australia — 8/1