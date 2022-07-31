The best pictures as England Women make history vs Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final.

England have won the Euros after a famous summer night at Wembley.

The Lionesses played in front of just shy of 90,000 fans in the national stadium, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time.

Sarina Wiegman’s side just shaded the first-time in terms of chances created, with striker Ellen White going close a couple of times.

The visitors’ best moment came during a mad scramble in the penalty box that could’ve gone anywhere in truth but luck was on the hosts’ side.

Germany started the second half the stronger and went close when Lina Mogul prodded the ball just wide of Mary Earps’ goal.

However, England broke away on the hour mark though and took the lead through Ella Toone. The 23-year-old forward was sent through on goal by Georgia Stanway and chipped the ball over Merle Frohms to send Wembley wild.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team then side levelled it up 10 minutes before time when the dangerous Magull, who hit the post shortly before, slotted home with a neat right-footed finish to send the game into extra-time.

The final 30 minutes proved to be tense once but Chloe Kelly was able to bundle home the ball on 110 minutes and her teammates held on for the win.

Here are the best photos from the epic game.

1. The build-up Football fans arrive at Wembley stadium for the final of the UEFA Euro Women’s Championship.

2. The pre-match excitement Football fans arrive at Wembley stadium for the final of the UEFA Euro Women’s Championship.

3. Adorable request England’s fan holds a placard as she cheers for her team prior to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany.

4. Pre-match support. England fans show their support.