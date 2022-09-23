Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: Is the North London Derby on TV? how to watch, channel, live stream details
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s HUGE North London Derby.
Women’s football records have been falling like dominoes this year as the summer’s Euro 2022 tournament attracted a bigger audience than ever before.
The hope of Leah Williamson, Arsenal centre-back and Lioness captain, was that the crowds who showed up in their thousands to back Sarina Wiegman’s England would turn up to watch the Women’s Super League.
The season got underway last weekend, with Aston Villa and Liverpool both breaking club records for attendances.
This weekend, though, the North London Derby is set to attract the largest ever Women’s Super League crowd - with more than 50,000 tickets for the Emirates clash already having been sold.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
When is the North London derby?
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 1.30pm on Saturday 24 September.
Is it on TV?
BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sports website will all be broadcasting Arsenal v London, with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.
Team news
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has a fully fit squad at his disposal. Japan international Mana Iwabuchi missed the Gunners’ midweek Champions League qualifying draw with Ajax, but she has recovered from illness and ready to play.
Spurs forward Rosella Ayane is sidelined for about four weeks with a small foot fracture, while the Lilywhites’ boss Rehanne Skinner confirmed that the rest of her players are available for contention.