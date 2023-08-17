England are set to take on Spain in the Women’s World Cup final, with fan zones set up across the country.

The Lionesses are set to make history when they take on Spain in the nation’s first World Cup final since 1966. The match will take place on Sunday (August 20), kicking off at 11am UK time.

Fans zones will be set up across the country for the final as the nation cheers on the Lionesses. After the semi final win against Australia on Thursday (August 16) three football fan zones in London sold out in just eight minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Event organiser Boxpark confirmed that 2,500 tickets were sold across their sites in Shoreditch, Wembley and Croydon following the 3-1 win over Australia. Following the win there were celebrations up and down the country at the historic achievement of reaching the final.

After the win, England manager Sarina Wiegman said: “We achieved the final! It’s unbelievable, it feels like we won [the tournament] which we didn’t, we just won this game - in an incredible stadium, an away game, the way we played - it was a hard game, but we found a way to win again.

If pub goers turn up to one of the pubs wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint, they’ll receive a free drink to enjoy during the game.

"Australia have had an incredible tournament, they grew into the tournament. They had some setbacks, they had to win their last group-stage game and then they got better and better.

England vs Spain: World Cup final fan zones

Newcastle

The NX venue in Newcastle has catered for a host of England and Newcastle United events and will be hosting an event for the final on Sunday. Tickets are available here .

Jersey

Advertisement

Advertisement

St Helier in Jersey hosted a fanzone for the World Cup semi-final win and expect the same at Liberty Wharf when the match was broadcast as part of a government-funded community pilot. The zone has been created by businesses opening up their al fresco areas for use while four 55in (1.3m) LED screens being placed in the centre.

How to watch England vs Spain on TV

England vs Spain in the women’s World Cup Final will be shown live on both BBC1 and ITV. On BBC1, coverage will start at 10am, while on ITV, it will start at 9.25am.