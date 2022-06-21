Sarina Wiegman’s side are preparing for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals with two warm up matches at Premier League stadiums.

England will get ready for their opening match of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 finals with two warm up matches over the next nine days.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will take on Switzerland at Molineux on Thursday, June 30 in their final match before the tournament but will begin their preparations this week against the reigning European champions.

The Netherlands will be the visitors in what is shaping up to be an intriguing clash between two of the major contenders to lift the trophy next month.

Here is everything you need to know about the match including where it’s being played, how to watch it on TV and online and if tickets are still available:

Where is England women vs Netherlands being played?

Elland Road in Leeds will be the venue for England’s first warm up match as they prepare for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

The stadium, home of Premier League club Leeds United, has a capacity of just under 40,000 with a hybrid grass surface.

It will be the first time England women have played at the venue and the seventh time it has hosted an England international with the men’s side having played there six times between 1995 and 2018.

England women vs Netherlands date and kick-off time

The match is being played on Friday, June 24 and is scheduled for an 8pm (BST) kick-off.

England’s second international friendly against Switzerland at Molineux will then take place on Thursday, June 30 with a 5pm kick-off.

Is England women vs Netherlands on TV?

The match will be broadcast on free view TV via ITV 4.

Build up for the match starts 45 minutes before kick off at 7:15pm.

ITV4 is available on channel 26 on freeview and channel 120 on Sky.

England women vs Netherlands live stream

The match can be streamed live for free via the ITV hub, providing viewers own a TV licence.

First time users of the streaming service are required to register an account.

More info on the ITV player can be found on the website which is available HERE.

England women vs Netherland ticket info

Tickets for the match first went on sale in March and are still available to purchase via the official website of the England national team.

Tickets for the match are priced at £15 for adults and £2.50 for children.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals?

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals get underway on Wednesday, July 6.

England, the host nation, will kick off the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.

Northern Ireland and Norway are the other two sides in England’s group.

The tournament is set to conclude on Sunday, July 31 with the final which will be played at Wembley Stadium.

All matches from the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals will be broadcast live on the BBC in the UK.