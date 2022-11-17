A rundown of the favourites for the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup

There is no precedent for any side beating the Lionesses under manager Sarina Wiegman - of course, so much can change between now and the summer that fans won’t permit themselves to make pre-mature predictions. But having witnessed England overcome some of the tournament’s hottest favourites - Sweden, Spain and the United States - in 2022, supporters would be forgiven for getting a little bit excited.

There are tweaks to be made, connections to be forged, and surely a few injuries and obstacles to contend with along the way. But under Wiegman’s stewardship, among a generation of talented English players, surely the Lionesses have a better chance of bringing the World Cup trophy home than ever before?

Here are the ten sides tipped by current odds to go far in the tournament down under....

1. Brazil - 25/1 The eight-time Copa América Femenina champions will be making a bid to take the World Cup home to South America with them. After an inconsistent start to 2022, the Seleção have been dominant recently, though shared the spoils in a double-header with Canada in November. Pia Sundhage's side will have the chance to make a big statement when they take on England in the Finalissima at Wembley in October.

2. Canada - 22/1 The FIFA-ranked 7th best team in the world will at a minimum be hoping to go further than 2019, when they were knocked out in the Round of 16. Canada were worthy runners up to the USA in the CONCACAF championships this summer, not losing a game until a late Alex Morgan penalty decided the tournament in the States' favour in the final.

3. Sweden - 14/1 The Blågult didn't lose a game in 2022 until getting completely overrun by England in the Euro 22 semi-final. Peter Gerhardsson's side, who are ranked second in the world by FIFA, have recovered well, holding Spain to a draw and beating France 3-0 in friendlies. Must top Group G to minimise their chance of coming up against the United States in the Round of 16.

4. Australia - 14/1 The Matildas achieved their worst-ever Asian Cup finish last winter, failing to qualify from the quarter-finals. To advance from Group B, the hosts will compete against Canada, who twice beat them in 2022. The Matildas boast some lethal attacking talent, who will no doubt step up a level in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.