While PeopleWorld were excited to see the Lionesses roar to the finals, we were curious if the trophy has a special name akin to Jules Rimet?

England’s Lionesses and Sarina Wiegman look to bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup home this weekend, as they take on Spain in the finals on Sunday (August 20 2023). England booked their place after a 3-1 victory over hosts Australia while Spain defeated Sweden 2-1 with goals from Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona cancelling out Rebecka Blomqvist’s goal for the Swedes.

But while the men’s competition has had both the Jules Rimet trophy (from 1930 to 1970) and then the FIFA World Cup Trophy (1970 - onwards), the question around the PeopleWorld offices earlier today was “what is the name of the trophy the women’s world champions receive?”

Well, it turns out that much like the “exactly what it says on the tin” nature of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, the women’s trophy is exactly the same, with the addition of “Women’s” in front of the “World Cup Trophy.” Sadly, nothing as glamorous as it being called the Jules Rimet trophy.

Interestingly though, each women's champion is bestowed with a fresh Winner's Trophy to carry home, a distinction from the singular original men's trophy retained by FIFA. No replicas at all, just a brand new trophy for each competition, but still with a lineal history of champions.

Standing at a statuesque height of 47 cm (19 inches) and weighing 4.6 kg (10 pounds), the trophy is meticulously fashioned from sterling silver, coated with layers of 23-karat yellow and white gold. In the 2010s, an artful touch was introduced through the addition of a cone-shaped base which allowed for inscriptions beneath this base of the names of all the previous victors of the tournament - a homage to its storied legacy.

In terms of worth, an estimation from 2015 pegs it at around $30,000. This stands in stark contrast to the men's World Cup trophy, which is crafted from palatial 18-karat gold, bearing a precious metal valuation of $150,000.

The Jules Rimet Cup is on display at the FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai on November 16, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images for Hyundai Motor Company)

Why was the first World Cup trophy called the Jules Rimet Cup?

The first World Cup trophy was named the "Jules Rimet Cup" in honour of Jules Rimet, the Frenchman who served as the president of FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) from 1921 to 1954.