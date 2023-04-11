The Lionesses have launched two new kits ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Here’s when you get your hands on them - including the kit they’ll wear vs Australia.

England Lionesses have launched two new kits ahead of the World Cup in July. Credit: England Lionesses Twitter

Designed by Nike, the England squad donned their new home kit for the first time in last week’s clash with Brazil in the inaugural UEFA Finalissima and will again wear one of the two new kits in the friendly against World Cup hosts Australia tonight.

With fans hoping to see the Lionesses replicate their European Championship success this July, the new kits are certain to be in high demand as supporters cheer on the likes of Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp at the Women’s World Cup, which begins on 20 July this year.

The new jerseys are said to draw inspiration from the legendary Wembley Stadium which has hosted the two highest attendance records for women’s football matches set by recent England women’s team matches, though the light blue away kit has already gone down a storm with fans after it rekindle memories of England’s men’s iconic Italia 1990 campaign.

England’s home kit is said to remember the “past through colour” which includes “chalky brick exterior of 1892” which is said to pay homage to the 1984 England women’s team - the first women’s team assembled for a major tournament with the home shirt following the same colours as the 1984 edition, with a white top with blue details and a blue shorts.

Meanwhile, the away kit will see England Lionesses revert away from their usual red away change kits and move to a blue design that harks back to some classic kits of England past. With the official England site stating “the slight gradient of colour is a nod to the chalky façade of the original Wembley and the screever chalk drawings that were popular at the time of the origin of Wembley.”

When can I buy the new England kit?

The official England website has stated that fans will be able to purchase the full kits in time for the World Cup from the week beginning Monday 5 June, exclusively via their online England store, Nike.com, the Nike app.