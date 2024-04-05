England get their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign underway this evening as they take on Sweden at Wembley Stadium. Sarina Wiegman's side are the current holders of the European Championships, of course, and they approach the contest in a rich vein of form.

The Lionesses have won their last four games in all competitions, stretching back to December 1, with 21 goals being scored in the process. England rounded off their Nations League campaign with a 3-2 win over Netherlands and a comfortable 6-0 victory over Scotland in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Women's Football newsletter. Transfer gossip, analysis and the latest news from the WSL. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They followed those wins up in February by thrashing Austria 7-2 and Italy 5-1 in Spain. As such, confidence is up in the England camp and they begin their defence of their European crown with a tricky clash against Sweden, who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last year.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's contest.

When is England vs Sweden?

The game is due to kick-off at 8pm this evening (Friday, April 5), with a sizeable crowd expected at Wembley.

Is England vs Sweden on TV?

Yes. The game will be broadcast live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7.30pm. It will also be available to stream online through ITVX.

Who else is in England's Euro 2025 qualifying group?

England haven't been handed the easiest of groups in their bid to reach Euro 2025 with their group being made up of three of the top six teams in the current FIFA Women's World rankings. England are second in the rankings at present, behind world champions Spain, while Sweden are currently sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France are ranked third in the world and England will have to overcome them, too, in order to claim a spot in the tournament, with Republic of Ireland being the fourth team in the group. England head to Dublin on April 9 before taking on France at St James' Park on May 31. A trip to Saint-Etienne follows on June 4 and the qualifying campaign will be wrapped up in July with return fixtures against Ireland and Sweden.

When is Euro 2025?

The tournament takes place in July 2025 with Switzerland being chosen as the host nation. England will be hoping to be one of 16 teams competing at the competition.

What's been said about England vs Sweden?

Previewing England's qualifying campaign, Wiegman said: "We've passed by that [Nations League] disappointment now because we went on a camp in February, and we played two games.

"The team really showed this is who we are, this is how we want to play and really showed there was so much energy. But they were friendlies, although we didn't really approach them as friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad