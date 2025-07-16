Leah Williamson channelling memories of 2022 ahead of Sweden clash

Leah Williamson | Getty Images

That year saw the Lionesses lift the Euros trophy for the first time after a dramatic 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley, with Williamson the first England captain to lead the national side to a trophy since Bobby Moore did for the men's team in 1966.

England captain Leah Williamson hopes to channel memories of 2022 ahead of her side's quarter-final crunch clash against Sweden on Thursday.

Group C winners Sweden are the first of potentially three games that stand between this year's Lionesses and another title to bring back home and Williamson revealed the fire within still burns bright.

Sweden were England’s semi-final opponents back in 2022, with a stunning 4-0 win booking their place in the showpiece.

“We’re all in the same boat and that‘s what drives me on,” said Williamson. “To do it alongside the team in 2022 was special. I was part of that squad and I'm forever proud to be part of it but we don’t want it to be the only one.

“We want it to be more, you always want to do more. On that day I felt as happy as I’ve ever felt and that would’ve been enough for me.

“But the next day it creeps around and everyone wants more.”

A changing of the guard has since taken place between those halcyon days at Wembley, with Mary Earps, Fran Kirby and Rachel Daly retiring from international duty, Ellen White and Jill Scott exiting the professional game altogether.

Millie Bright has also withdrawn from this summer's tournament to prioritise her physical and mental recovery.

While they may no longer be part of the changing room, their presence is keenly felt within the corridors of England's base in Zurich's Dolder Grand Hotel, not least thanks to a WhatsApp group.

“It’s mostly just good luck and well done or we believe in you',” answered Williamson when asked what conversations are like in the chat.

“When players have been part of a set-up, especially ones who aren’t necessarily here and those players are still in the group chat and for whatever reason, for them to reinforce their belief in the team and wanting to be part of it speaks volumes of the group.

“The group chat was originally created for the celebrations so every time it pops up it isn’t a bad thing.

“Most group chats we all archive or mute at different points but not that one.

“We’re very tame. I wish we had more banter but that’s not going to come from me!”