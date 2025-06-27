Leah Williamson ready to lead 'new England' into huge summer of sport

Leah Williamson (back left) is ready to lead a ‘new England’ into a huge summer of sport alongside Jess Carter (front centre) and Anna Moorhouse (right). Also pictured former Lioness Rachel Brown-Finnis (second from right) | imagecomms

The Lionesses are preparing to defend their continental title but do so with a squad that looks markedly different from three years ago, with a new crop of fresh faces such as Aggie Beever-Jones and Michelle Agyemang having broken into the squad.

Leah Williamson is ready to lead a ‘new England’ into a huge summer of sport.

Captain Williamson will bring plenty of experience from previous major tournaments, as well as her own taste of continental success with club side Arsenal in May.

“I think it is exciting, we’ve said before we are a new England,” the 28-year-old said, as part of a new LG OLED TV collaboration ahead of this summer. “We look different, women’s football looks different, the task is different.

“It gets me smiling thinking about it because we have great memories and we want great memories again, and we are willing to work hard for them.

“It gives you a spike in your desire and all of those things to be better, and hopefully that means it is the start of a good summer.”

Former England goalkeeper and media pundit, Rachel Brown-Finnis, sat down with two of England’s most loved sporting teams, the Lionesses and Red Roses to discuss the upcoming summer of sport | imagecomms

Williamson was embarking on her first major tournament as captain and her first competition as a starter for England in 2022.

Since then, she has fought back from an ACL injury and has had to fight for her place back in the team.

All the while, Williamson has been a pivotal part of pushing women’s sport to prominence in society, with women’s football leading the way.

Now, other sports are gaining similar attention with the Women’s Rugby World Cup to follow the football in a huge summer of sport, and LG is helping the nation get closer to the action with LG OLED TVs.

for the smoothest action possible and unbelievable soundbar surround sound to bring the stadium feeling home.

And the England skipper shared her experiences of getting the most out of a home tournament with the Red Roses.

She added: “Enjoy every single second and embrace every moment of it. If I could go back and do it all over again, I would.

“We were lucky we were educated on how big that was and how amazing of an opportunity that was.

The Red Roses and the Lionesses joined forces to to reflect on some of the nation’s most memorable sporting TV moments and the importance of visibility. | imagecomms

“My advice is to just take it all in because it doesn’t come around very often, and it is one of the greatest things to be able to do that on home soil, especially the level they are at and the hopes they have of success.”

Members of the two England women's teams caught up with LG at St George's Park recently as part of the leading TV manufacturer’s ongoing partnership with The FA and the RFU. The LG All In Pledge encourages people to engage and watch women's sport. Together we can grow support through fandom and audience numbers to inspire new players to pick up the sport themselves, as watching changes everything. For more information, go to www.lgwomens-sportpledge.com.