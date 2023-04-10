Euro 2022 winners and Finalissima champions England will face World Cup 2023 host Australia as they look to make it a remarkable 31-games unbeaten.

The Lionesses will face Australia this week in London.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses squad face another tough test as they face World Cup 2023 hosts Australia as part of their preparations for this summer’s tournament.

It has already been a memorable camp for England after the team lifted yet another trophy - their fourth under head coach Wiegman - by beating on penalties Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday in front of 83,132 and they will be hoping to put in another impressive display for the home crowd as they aim to go an astonishing 31-games unbeaten.

However, the Matildas will be looking to avenge a surprise defeat to Scotland as they head to London on the back of a 1-0 defeat to England’s near neighbours on Good Friday. Chelsea superstar and Australia captain Sam Kerr was an unused substitute in last week’s game but will be hoping to return to the starting XI to face some of her Blues team mates on Tuesday.

It has been almost four years since the Lionesses clashed with the Matildas, the last match taking place at Craven Cottage in October 2018. Fran Kirby stuck for England in a 1-1 draw at the home of Fulham FC. The game will be played in honour of the Alzheimer’s Society in order to raise vital funds and awareness of the disease.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the big game.

When is England vs Australia

Where: Gtech Community Stadium - Brentford FC, London, Tuesday 11 April 202. Kick off: 7:45pm

England Women tickets - how to get tickets for England vs Australia

The official England ticket website has indicated this game is sold out after tickets were snapped up in quick time.

England Lionsses team news

Wiegman has already indicated that the Easter international would see her “experiment less” than she did in the Arnold Clark Cup last February, so changes for the clash with the Matilda’s could be kept to a minimum.

One player who is definitely out of the clash though is Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood, who has withdrawn from the squad with injury after taking a knock in the Finalissima clash with Brazil. She joins Millie Bright and Sandy MacIver on the injured list for England and is likely to be replaced by Manchester Maya Le Tissier in the centre of the defence.

Elsewhere, Rachel Daly could replace Alessia Russo in the number nine role as Wiegman looks to decide which striker she will opt for in this summer’s World Cup and Chloe Kelly, who scored the match winning penalty on Thursday, will be pushing for a start on the wings ahead of Lauren James and Lauren Hemp.

Minimal changes are expected though for the Lionesses as the dutch head coach gives the clearest indication yet of what she views as her starting XI ahead of the World Cup in July.

How to watch England vs Australia

