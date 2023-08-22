The Lionesses have landed back in the UK from Australia after their heartbreaking World Cup final defeat to Spain on Sunday, (August 20). Dozens of supporters had lined up through the terminal to cheer on England’s women after they landed back in the country, but were not aware of a longstanding protocol.

The protocol, put in place by the FA and Heathrow, means England teams exit the airport via a private route, with some fans waiting hours only to miss out on seeing the squad. Airport staff eventually told waiting fans the team had already left.

One disappointed fan at Heathrow said she’d been waiting since 10.30pm last night for the team’s arrival. She told Sky News: “We just wanted to give them a hero’s welcome home. Whether they wanted to or not, they’re still our heroes. They’ve got the nation’s hearts, and we love them, and we’re so proud of them."

England lost 1-0 at a packed-out Stadium Australia in Sydney, failing to repeat their success of Euros 2022. It was England’s first competitive defeat under manager Sarina Wiegman in two years.