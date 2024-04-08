Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck. Cr. Getty Images.

A European Championship winner, World Cup runner-up, WSL title winner and three FA Cups. Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck has already tasted more success than most at the age of just 24.

So when Roebuck vanished from City’s first team squad with little explanation, many wondered why the Lionesses ‘keeper suddenly found herself in the stands. What came next nobody could have expected, let alone Roebuck herself. Revealed last week, Roebuck confirmed she was in recovery from a type of stroke in the brain commonly known as a ‘left occipital infarct’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Women's Football newsletter. Transfer gossip, analysis and the latest news from the WSL. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been a tough period,” admitted Roebuck. “I am in a place now where I’m feeling good and I thought it was the right to address it publicly as it has been something I’m dealing with in the background. It felt like the right time, I’ve been under the hands of very, very good medical professionals.

“I am following their advice and I am comfortable enough now for people to know. I’m in a good position - I’m looking forward to getting back to playing,” she explained.

Left occipital infarct diagnosis

Opening up on how the diagnosis came to light, the City stopper said the support she has received, both privately and publicly, has given her a huge source of strength.

“There was a period of time where I wasn’t feeling too great to be quite honest with you,” confirmed Roebuck. “It was really strange, there wasn’t necessarily one tipping point. I just wasn’t feeling great. It was something that was picked up and I’ve gratefully now had the advice of people who are the best in their field and I’m lucky to now focusing on my return to football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a period of time where I have to listen to my body and take it one day at a time. It is all focus on now getting back on the pitch, it will be when the time is right for me and everybody else. I’m following the guidance and shutting out the outside noise.

Roebuck celebrates with Lionesses team mate Mary Earps during the Women's World Cup 2023. Cr. Getty Images.

“Football is such a great sport to be a part of and in terms of this it shows how close-knit it is and having that support network. The girls are amazing. It is probably something I’m missing most, having that close-knit group with the Lionesses and the girls at the football club,” Roebuck explained.

One of closest team mates, City captain Steph Houghton, recently confirmed she would be hanging up her boots at the end of the current WSL campaign following a long and extremely successful career and Roebuck opened up on her love for the 35-year-old Lionesses legend.

‘Superhero’ Steph Houghton

“Steph is incredible. A real life superhero,” beamed the goalkeeper. “Someone that has not only grown the game on and off the field but someone who prides herself on how she performs and how she is as a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside her for a period of time but I’ve also got her as a friend off the pitch, which has been massive right from the very start of my career. She’s been a super amazing, role-model not just for me but the majority of female footballers across England.”

Still just 24, Roebuck’s shock illness has meant she was given an unexpected early insight into the question Houghton faces in her own immediate future: what happens after football? A by-product of her diagnosis, the City stopper teamed up with money app Plum to help with their mission to make the British population as literate in finances.

“Whether you’re an athlete or not, finance can sometimes seems complex from the outside,” said Roebuck. “Being able to set savings goals, no matter how big or small and invest it into something like a cash ISA. It is almost a no brainer. When I first started out learning about finance, it is something I wish I had easy access to. With the growth of the game, it was handy to have something very simple and easy to understand.”

With Roebuck’s contract expiring at the end of the season, her immediate future is yet to be decided. Spanish giants Barcelona have been credited with interest and the goalkeeper’s confidence does not appear to have been knocked despite falling out of favour with Gareth Taylor prior to her recent health scare.

Roebuck and 'superhero' team mate Steph Houghton. Cr. Getty Images.

Being ‘human’ on social media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the start of the season, I didn’t have that issue it was just the manager’s preference and it is a tough pill to swallow,” conceded Roebuck. “But when you’re in that position, it is not really anything you’re doing wrong, it is just one person’s preference and that is something I have had to learn to deal with and crack on with.

“I would like to think I have been professional throughout and got on with my business as usual and worked hard as I ever do. For me that is something that happens in football. It is just one person’s opinion, it doesn’t define you and your performance. It is just something you have to crack on with.

“People can come to their own conclusions but they don’t always know what is happening off the field or at home. People need to be mindful of what they put on social media and what they say.