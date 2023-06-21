We chat to Lionesses and Manchester United hero Mary Earps to get her thoughts on next month’s World Cup, England’s preparation and whether she will be surprising Sarina Wiegman with another victory dance.

Mary Earps is still “on a mission” to make goalkeeping cool. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

You would be hard pushed to find someone who has had a more successful year than Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

For a goalkeeper who admitted her task was to complete operation ‘make goalkeeping cool’, many would assume it is a assignment she has nailed.

“The job is not done yet! I’m still on a mission”, laughs Earps. “I’d say to any any young kid, just go for it, dive about in the mud with your mates - and if you enjoy it, which a lot of people do, just keep going with it. It’s tough, there’ll be challenges. It is a hard position to play but it is a lot of fun and it’s really rewarding. Work hard, keep going and enjoy it most importantly”.

And for those youngsters who are paying attention to elite players like Earps, her mentality is something that should be paid close attention to - as she puts the accolades to one side and turns her attention to ensuring her and her team mates do everything they can to bring home the Women’s World Cup this summer. Or, as some would say, she moves ‘on to the next one’.

Preparation for World Cup 2023

“I feel good. I’m looking forward to it. World Cups are special because they only come around every four years. I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the prep now”, said Earps.

“When there’s a tournament on the horizon, you’re conscious of it all season but it can’t be in your full focus because it’s so far away and you’re doing so many other things. Until the squad is picked, it kind of doesn’t exist. Now it’s here, I’m excited and ready to graft with the girls and get into camp”.

For Earps, 30, winning trophies with the Lionesses has become a familiar feeling.

A penalty shoot out hero in the Finalissima win over Brazil in April, the goalkeeper was one of the poster girls of the game-changing Euro 2022 victory. As European Champions and serial winners, England will head down under with a target on their back, however Earps believes pressure is nothing new to England.

"I feel like England have always had that (a target on their back). All the tournaments I've been involved in everyone has spoken about us as if we're going to win. Euro 2017 was like that, the World Cup in 2019 was like that, and the Euros last year - but I don't really feel that. Especially last year, with it being at home I still didn't really feel the intensity of it.

“Business as usual” for England

“Obviously the World Cup is on an even bigger scale but I don't know how it's going to be until we get there really. It's on the other side of the world, that could play a part, but I feel like we did really well last year at creating a bubble and not paying too much attention to what was going on outside.

“Little things like not having Sky Sports on at lunch. We didn't really know what other people were saying. Until we went out of the hotel around the semi, that felt like the time we were being recognised in public or people were really rooting for us but even then it just felt like business as usual - it felt nice that the nation was behind us.

“From that perspective, it is something I am not thinking too much about. We'll be focusing internally and making sure we are in the best possible shape come the 23rd of July. We did a good job of that last year so it'll be a case of trying to keep that the same.”

England goalkeeper Mary Earps chats to some aspiring footballers at the expansion of the Fun Football programme.

Earps became the face of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 success last year when she was spotted dancing on a table after the England team gatecrashed Sarina Wiegman’s press conference immediately after their 2-1 extra win over Germany in the London sun.

Dancing on the table down under?

And while she admits the dancing wasn’t planned last summer, she may be forced to repeat the feat if England are to record back-to-back tournament wins in Australia and New Zealand this July.

“I feel like there’d have to be (dancing on tables) surely? Because that’s what people expect from me at this stage. The spontaneous dancing last year, nearly falling through the table that was actually paper thin and Sarina being very scared I was going to get injured has turned into trademark Mary Earps”.