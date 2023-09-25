England Lionesses are back in UEFA Nations League action again this week as they make the journey to the Utrecht in order to face the Netherlands on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Mary Earps celebrates England's opening goal against Scotland. Cr. Getty Images

Over 40,000 fans packed out Wearside to cheer the Lionesses to victory and thanks to first half headers from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp they were sent home happy as their opening game in the competition yielded three points.

Kirsty Hanson's strike in first half stoppage time had given the World Cup finalists a scare but a gritty second half performance ensured it was the Lionesses that came out on top in the home nations battle.

However, just four days after that victory Sarina Wiegman's side have been handed a mouth-watering tie against Euro 2017 winners - and Wiegman's former side - Netherlands in Utrecht this Tuesday.

One of the highest rated teams in the world, the Dutch come into the game on the back of a surprise 2-1 defeat to Belgium, who overturned a 1-0 deficit to beat their European neighbours in the final seconds of the game thanks for a strike from Jassina Blom.

The Dutch will want to ensure they respond to their opening game defeat, while the Lionesses will be looking to improve performance levels from Friday's game with Scotland, making the game one of the most intriguing match ups of the competition so far.

Can't make the game this Tuesday in Netherlands? Here is everything you need to know ahead of Netherlands vs England in the UEFA Nations League.

How can I watch Netherlands vs England

Where: Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht, Netherlands,Tuesday 26 September, 7.00pm

If you’re unable to attend to travel to the Netherlands to make the game, the full 90 minutes will be broadcast live on ITV 4, with coverage of the game starting at 6:15pm.

You will also be able to stream the game via ITV's streaming service ITVX.

When is the Lionesses next fixture, Lionesses fixture list

Following the game with the Netherlands, England will not return to action until October 27 when they face Belgium at the King Power Stadium in Leicester as part of the UEFA Nations League.

Following that game, the Lionesses Nations League fixtures are as follows:

October 31 - Belgium vs England (7.45pm), King Power at Den Dreef Stadion

December 1 - England vs Netherlands (7.45pm), Wembley Stadium

December 5 - Scotland vs England (TBC), Hampden Park

Who is in the England Lionesses squad for the Nations League

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (Aston Villa), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Katie Zelem (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa), Jess Park (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Laura Coombs (Manchester City)