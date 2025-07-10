Representing England one of best moments in life, says pioneer Sue Whyatt

The Macclesfield-born goalkeeper was a member of the England women’s national team in 1972 and while she made just one appearance for her country, she was part of a trailblazing group of women who paved the way for today’s current success. | White Stuff

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter

White Stuff shares an optimistic tribute to the foremothers of English football, featuring members of the first England women’s team from 1972. While women’s football has made huge strides in recent years, this campaign acknowledges those who came before.

For women’s football pioneer Sue Whyatt, representing England remains one of the best moments of her life, even including having children..

“To actually stand on the pitch with an England shirt on and hear the national anthem play, it wasn’t just a few tears, I could barely speak,” recalled Whyatt.

“I was only the substitute but just the feeling to stand there on that pitch.

“The fact that they won and I was there and wearing an England shirt, that was good enough for me. I never thought I would do anything like that. It was absolutely brilliant.

“As I always tell my kids, they’re great, they’re brilliant and I love them to bits but they don’t come near to standing on that pitch in an England shirt hearing the national anthem. That’s how much it meant to us.”

With women’s football rapidly growing in visibility, the pioneering side received their England caps in front of a sold-out Wembley in 2022.

This summer, White Stuff are refocusing the limelight on the foremothers of women’s football in their latest heartfelt campaign as they celebrate the women who paved the way.

For Whyatt, that journey began on the streets outside her house where she first fell in love with the game.

“There were lads in my road who, after the 1966 World Cup, were always out playing football, so I started playing football with them,” she said.

“I was always put in goal, mostly because it was two grids and it was diving on concrete.

“But the lads were always great with me and after a bit they always called for me to go out. We just had a great time and I just really enjoyed that.

“Football lights a fire in me and I like the physical part of it.”

Soon, Whyatt joined local side Macclesfield Ladies and all that diving on concrete had stood her in good stead as she had trials to play for England.

Impressing the coaches despite still being just 16, she was called up as reserve goalkeeper for England women’s first football recognised international football match against Scotland at Ravenscraig Stadium.

White Stuff are celebrating the foremothers of women’s football in their latest heartfelt campaign as they celebrate the women who paved the way. | White Stuff

“I found out through a letter. I ran upstairs to tell my dad because he’s always encouraged me playing football,” Whyatt remembered.

“It was the most wonderful thing in the world. I couldn’t believe it for ages.

“I couldn’t wait to find out if Janet Baggaley, who also played for Macclesfield had got in. We both got in and when we went to our team to tell them, they couldn’t have been happier for us. They were great.

“[The lads I played with] were really great, sending me messages and giving me a pat on the back. They liked to say, ‘That's because we taught you well.’”

While Whyatt never dreamed of getting the recognition that the 1972 team are being celebrated with now, her contribution to the game, as well as that of her teammates, is undeniable.

She came on as a substitute in an 8-0 England win in 1973 before swapping football for a job as a police officer, where she became the first female dog handler in her county.

A true pioneer on and off the field, Whyatt’s legacy continues to benefit women’s football in England while she remains grateful for the team - and friendships - she found.

“It’s great to see all the recognition we’re getting but we just wanted to play for our country. We never thought of getting any accolades for it,” she said.

“I was really grateful to be part of this team and now as good friends that is one of the best things to have come out of it.”

On a mission to champion independent spirits, White Stuff is known for putting real people of all ages and backgrounds at the heart of their brand. Their latest campaign celebrates the groundbreaking journey of England’s trailblazing 1972 women’s football team, with the aim of inspiring the next generation: www.whitestuff.com/life-stuff-style