Sarina Wiegman pens brand new contract to extend Lionesses stay
Sarina Wiegman has signed a new contract with England Lionesses.
England have confirmed that Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has signed a contract extension that will see continue head coach through to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
It is now confirmed that the Dutch boss, who won the European Championship in 2022 and led England to the final of the World Cup last summer, will lead the Lionesses into the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros as reigning champions, with qualification for the finals in Switzerland starting in April. Her contract will also extend to the next World Cup in 2027 whilst also covering the 2025-26 UEFA Women’s Nations League.
On signing the deal, Wiegman said: "“I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years. Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy. Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can’t wait to start the EURO qualifiers, followed by the World Cup.
“I would like to thank Mark Bullingham, Debbie Hewitt and the FA Board for their support. I also must mention Arjan Veurink, I am delighted he has also extended his stay. It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments" added the Dutch head coach.
Wiegman has been a revelation for the Lionesses since beginning her role in September 2021 and is officially the most successful England Women's manager in history and lifted the award for The FIFA Best Women's Coach for a record fourth time at the event last night. It has also been confirmed that long term assistant Arjan Veurink will continue in his role after penning a contract extension.
On the news, FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football. She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come. The aim with our England teams is to be a consistent competitive force in major tournaments, and Sarina has helped us achieve that - building on what had been several years of positive progress.
“She has also been a tremendous ambassador for the women’s game, and English football in general. Her commitment to what we are trying to do to grow the grassroots for all and promote the Lionesses player pathway is there for all to see. Sarina is an inspiration to so many at home and abroad, and it is great that her time with us at Wembley and St. George’s Park will continue" added Bullingham.
The Lionesses have also confirmed that they will be back in action next month with two overseas international set to take place. The England camp have confirmed details of opposition and venue will be announced imminently.
