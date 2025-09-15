BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Savannah DeMelo #7 of Racing Louisville FC poses for a portrait at NWSL Media Day on January 24, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A football international collapsed on the pitch during a league game and was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Racing Louisville’s United States international, the number seven Savannah DeMelo, collapsed during their National Women’s Soccer League match at Seattle Reign.

The emergency occurred in first-half stoppage time at Lumen Field, and the 27-year-old received treatment on the pitch before she was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

DeMelo’s club announced the goalless match, which was suspended, will resume at a later date.

A Racing Louisville statement, posted on X, read: “Tonight’s Racing Louisville game at Seattle Reign FC has been abandoned following a medical emergency involving Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo. Savannah, who received immediate on-field care from medical personnel, is stable and alert.

“She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The remainder of the game will be rescheduled for a further date, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The NWSL also confirmed in an X post that “Savannah is stable and alert and getting the attention she needs.”

“Our first priority is her health and safety,” the league said in a statement. “We are in close communication with Racing Louisville’s medical team.

“We recognise the concern this incident may cause, particularly in light of recent conversations around player safety.

“The NWSL remains committed to ensuring that the highest standards of medical care and emergency response are in place at every match.”

Reign also offered their support, posting on X: “Sending all our love to Savannah DeMelo and everyone at @RacingLouFC.”

A club statement read: “We stand side-by-side with Louisville during this time and thank our fans for their support.”

In March, DeMelo was also removed from a contest at Bay FC and taken to hospital.

A Racing tweet at the time explained: “Savannah DeMelo is en route to a local hospital with Erin Morton, Racing Louisville’s medical director, for a precautionary evaluation after experiencing lightheadedness during the first half of tonight’s game at Bay FC. Savannah remains awake and alert, and we appreciate the outpouring of support for her.”

Two months later, she revealed to ESPN that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism in autumn 2024.